No winner declared yet in Liberia runoff polls – NEC

The National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia has set Thursday for the announcement of official provisional results of Tuesday’s presidential runoff election in the country. The run-off was between former FIFA World Football of the Year, Sen. George Weah, and incumbent Vice President, Mr Joseph Boakai, to succeed outgoing President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

