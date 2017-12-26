 Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot celebrate his beautiful wife as they mark wedding anniversary (Photo) – Gistmaster (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot celebrate his beautiful wife as they mark wedding anniversary (Photo) – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot celebrate his beautiful wife as they mark wedding anniversary (Photo)
Gistmaster (blog)
Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Victoria of 14 years as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. The politician took to his Instagram page to share the picture below of his wife and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.