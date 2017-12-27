Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri is Engaged!

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri got engaged on Christmas Day! The actress shared the exciting news on her Instagram page where she wrote: Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15am December 25 2017 I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv😀😀😀 my gossip partner. And my […]

The post Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri is Engaged! appeared first on BellaNaija.

