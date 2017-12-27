Who Are the North Korean Officials Sanctioned by the US? Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol Are the Real Rocket Men – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Who Are the North Korean Officials Sanctioned by the US? Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol Are the Real Rocket Men
Newsweek
Two of North Korea's “key leaders” of the country's ballistic missile development program were included in a list of sanctioned individuals released by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Tuesday. Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol …
