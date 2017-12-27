Not yet Uhuru for car owners, commuters in Imo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Not yet Uhuru for car owners, commuters in Imo
Vanguard
There is no respite for car owners and commuters in Imo State, as premium motor spirit, PMS, has remained very expensive despite assurances from the Federal Government. Vanguard checks in parts of the state revealed that the scarce commodity was sold …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!