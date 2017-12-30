Now the truth emerges: This is the real secret behind the write up “Udom is Working”

“Therefore, sound the trumpet and let it be known that being an Akwa Ibom person is not simply a matter of your parents coming from Akwa Ibom, but having the faith that you are a child of promise and a giant killer. ” – Governor Udom Emmanuel, May 29, 2015.

When Udom Emmanuel was sworn in as the governor of Akwa Ibom State on May, 29 2015 , there was this sense of euphoria in the State.

That day I was comfortably seated with some Akwa Ibom Consolidated Alliance (ACA) executives who were chanting “Udom is right! Udom is right!! Udom is simply the best!!!” In a very loud tone.

Their happiness did not allow me to concentrate on the main event but I was able to note down the 5 points agenda of Udom Emmanuel administration which were:

1. Wealth creation

2. Job creation

3. Poverty alleviation

4. Political and economic inclusion and

5. Infrastructural consolidation

As the events unfold, one of the leader of ACA hit me unconsciously as he jumped up to celebrate when Udom Emmanuel walked down with his dear wife to the podium, I didn’t feel the pains immediately but the pain pinched me suddenly when Udom Emmanuel made mention of “the Akwa Ibom dream” in his speech.

“We have come together not to celebrate the triumph of a party, but to celebrate the victory of hope. The inspired hope that there is a divine promise, which binds us together in cords of love and brotherhood. Hope that the blades and daggers of politics can never break the bonds of our kinship. Hope that on this majestic occasion of the transition of power, signifying a glorious end as well as a hopeful beginning, we can renew our faith in the Akwa Ibom dream” – Udom Emmanuel, May 29, 2015

From that moment on, I discovered that there was something unique about him and I was willing to do more research on the Man called Udom Emmanuel.

Two years after the inauguration, I was lucky to meet one of ACA excutive that was chanting “Udom is right” at a Church function in Lagos and we had the following conversation:

Me: Excuse me sir, I am …

ACA: (cut in) I can remember you, Mr. Abel Udoekene right?

Me: Yes, My Elder, I saw one of your post where you emphatically praise your Excellency on his numerous achievement since he becomes the governor, but I did not understand what you mean by Udom is working, where is he working to?

ACA: Abel, let me begin by saying that Udom is right and he is still right (#UdomIsStillRight). Do you know that apart from Lagos, Akwa Ibom State is the number one destination for foreign direct investment? Have you seen his massive investment in agriculture? Do you know that the Ibom deep seaport project is 100% in progress? Have you heard of the toothpicks factory, syringe factory, Metering company and…. Should I go on? (I wanted to answer, but he wave me off).

Let me pause here on my conversation with him, I will share his Udom story soon and what I learned on my journey of discovering the man Udom Emmanuel.

Few days ago I was fortunate to join a tour lead by the Hon commissioner for housing and special duties, Hon. Akan Okon in collaboration with Meflyn Anwana, SA on new media to Governor Udom Emmanuel and I was amazed by the projects we saw on ground.

In next few days, I will carefully examine each of the project we saw without any bias for the sake of tomorrow.

