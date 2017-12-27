 NSE market indices drop by 1.64% after Christmas holidays – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NSE market indices drop by 1.64% after Christmas holidays – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business


LAGOS—ACTIVITIES re-opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on bearish note, yesterday, after the long holidays with the indices dropping by 1.64 per cent. The market capitalisation shed N225 billion or 1.64 per cent to close at N13.483 trillion
