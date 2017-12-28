 NSE to introduce guidelines on derivatives trading – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NSE to introduce guidelines on derivatives trading – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, said it would soon introduce guidelines for creation, listing and trading of derivative products on its platform. The Exchange disclosed this in a notice signed by Tinu Awe, General Counsel/Head Regulation of the NSE

