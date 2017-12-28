NSE to introduce guidelines on derivatives trading – Vanguard
|
NSE to introduce guidelines on derivatives trading
Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, said it would soon introduce guidelines for creation, listing and trading of derivative products on its platform. The Exchange disclosed this in a notice signed by Tinu Awe, General Counsel/Head Regulation of the NSE …
