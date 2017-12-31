NTSA bans long distance night travel by PSV – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
NTSA bans long distance night travel by PSV
The Standard
NAIROBI, KENYA: Matatu Owners Association has disagreed with the National Transport and Safety Authority over new directive banning long distance night travels by public service vehicles. The Association chairman Simon Kimutai said there ought to have …
NTSA suspends night travel for long distance PSV's
Ten drunk drivers arrested along Eldoret-Kapsabet road
NTSA suspends all PSV night travels as death toll rises in Nakuru-Eldoret road accident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!