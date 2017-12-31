 NTSA bans long distance night travel by PSV – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NTSA bans long distance night travel by PSV – The Standard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

NTSA bans long distance night travel by PSV
The Standard
NAIROBI, KENYA: Matatu Owners Association has disagreed with the National Transport and Safety Authority over new directive banning long distance night travels by public service vehicles. The Association chairman Simon Kimutai said there ought to have
NTSA suspends night travel for long distance PSV'sCapital FM Kenya
Ten drunk drivers arrested along Eldoret-Kapsabet roadThe Star, Kenya
NTSA suspends all PSV night travels as death toll rises in Nakuru-Eldoret road accidentNairobi News
TUKO.CO.KE –Daily Nation –Hivisasa
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.