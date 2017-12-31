Number of baboons killed by motorists increases – activist – The Star, Kenya
Number of baboons killed by motorists increases – activist
The Star, Kenya
The numbers of baboons killed by motorists across the country on a daily basis are on the rise, with the Northern Corridor identified as the worst-hit. More than 15 baboons are hit and killed by speeding motorists along the corridor. George Kibanya, of …
Co-exist peacefully with baboons, Kenyans urged
