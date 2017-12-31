 Number of baboons killed by motorists increases – activist – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Number of baboons killed by motorists increases – activist – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Number of baboons killed by motorists increases – activist
The Star, Kenya
The numbers of baboons killed by motorists across the country on a daily basis are on the rise, with the Northern Corridor identified as the worst-hit. More than 15 baboons are hit and killed by speeding motorists along the corridor. George Kibanya, of
Co-exist peacefully with baboons, Kenyans urgedHivisasa

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.