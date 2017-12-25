NUPENG reveals when fuel scarcity will end
Tayo Aboyebi, South-West Chairman of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Monday confirmed that massive loading of petrol was ongoing at different depots in Lagos. He assured that Nigerians that the current scarcity of fuel would end in the next two days. “I am glad to tell you that the product […]
