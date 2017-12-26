 Nwoye speaks on loss to Obiano, seeks support for APC, Buhari | Nigeria Today
Nwoye speaks on loss to Obiano, seeks support for APC, Buhari

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon Tony Nwoye says he has put his loss to incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in the Anambra election, behind him. Nwoye, who spoke to his constituents during an empowerment programme at his house in Nsugbe, Anambra east local government on Christmas day, assured that despite his defeat, better […]

