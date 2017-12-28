 OAP Toolz Criticizes Davido’s 30 Billion Concert – It Wasn’t Put Together Well | Nigeria Today
OAP Toolz Criticizes Davido’s 30 Billion Concert – It Wasn’t Put Together Well

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

On Air Personality, Toolz have criticized the recently held Davido’s 30 Billion Concert on her Twitter handle and said it wasn’t put together very well. Though many people and even some celebrities concured with Toolz.
Even the owner of the show himself, Davido tweeted that he should have gotten a bigger venue for the show when he saw a lot of people locked out of the Eko Hotels and Suites Hall.

