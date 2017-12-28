 Obama, Clinton most admired U.S. persons in 2017 – Poll | Nigeria Today
Obama, Clinton most admired U.S. persons in 2017 – Poll

Former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton retained their titles among U.S. adults as the most admired man and woman anywhere in the world in 2017 for the tenth consecutive year. Àccording to a poll by the Gallup organisation, Obama edged out [President] Donald Trump, by 17 per cent to 14 per…

