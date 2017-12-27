Obama raises alarm over social media

Former U.S. president Barack Obama said the way people communicate via social media may break the society. Obama spoke in an interview with Britain’s Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC radio on Wednesday. He appealed that social media should promote diverse views in a way that “doesn’t lead to a Balkanisation of our society.” “All of […]

