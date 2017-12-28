Obasanjo to see to peaceful transfer of power in Liberia – UN – Daily Post Nigeria

Obasanjo to see to peaceful transfer of power in Liberia – UN

Daily Post Nigeria

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced that former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, will be going to Liberia to support peaceful transfer of power to a democratically-elected president next Tuesday. Guterres announced this …



