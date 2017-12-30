Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has signed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill as passed by the Edo State House of Assembly, into law.

At the signing ceremony yesterday, Obaseki said the speedy passage of the appropriation bill was remarkable as it shows the harmony between the state’s executive and legislative arms of government.

The 2018 budget estimate, which was pegged at N146 billion by the executive, was increased to N150 billion by the House of Assembly to allow for more infrastructural and agricultural projects.

The governor assured that his administration has set a target of at least 95 per cent performance level for the budget, noting, “The House is totally aligned with us and agrees with the principle of our budget, which is growth.”

Obaseki said that the legislature’s move to allocate N1bn to livestock production and fisheries as well as the decision to retain the about N1bn estimate for job creation in the state showed they appreciate the need to invest in youths and accelerate economic growth.

He noted that the focus on agriculture was to ensure that youths are carried along in our development initiatives. According to him, “The initial budget was N146 billion but we have increased it to about N150 billion taking into cognizance the prevailing realities.”

He said that the parliament identified areas of growth and made minor adjustments in the interest of Edo people, particularly in agriculture and infrastructure.

