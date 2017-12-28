OFFICIAL: George Weah Wins Liberia’s Presidential Election

Former football superstar George Weah has won Liberia’s presidential run-off, the country’s Election Commission said on Thursday.

Weah has beaten his opponent Vice-President Joseph Boakai, the 1995 World Footballer of the Year winning 61.5 percent of the votes based on 98.1 percent of ballots cast.

After processing 98.1% of results from polling units, Weah got 720,033 votes (61.5%) and Boakai got 457,088 votes (38.5%), according to Liberia’s National Election Commission.

Sean’s lead is unassailable and he will be officially declared the President-elect after 100 per cent of the votes have been collated.

Weah, who played for AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in a glittering football career, will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Liberia’s president next month.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

