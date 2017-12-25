Ohanaeze: Buhari is using Fuel scarcity to punish and impoverish the Igbos

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo says President Buhari is using fuel scarcity to punish and impoverish the Igbos.

In his Christmas message on Saturday, Nwodo blame President Buhari for deliberately causing fuel scarcity in order to impoverish the Igbos. He said every policies of Buhari administration was against the interest of the Igbos and urge all Igbos to keep hope alive and strive to invest as much as they can.

“They know that at this period in the year Ndigbo travel a lot to their homeland, that’s when the government chose to close our airport, that’s when they allow fuel shortage to take place, this is very unfair and insensitive,

“It’s a deliberate policy of impoverishing our people to ensure that whatever wealth our sons and daughters bring home during Christmas is expended on the obvious effect of fuel shortage and none for investment.

“The proceeding events in the country especially as it relates to Ndigbo since this administration came to power underscores the imperatives for our people to think home with their wealth.”

