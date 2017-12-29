 US crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand – Reuters

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Reuters

US crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand
Reuters
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – U.S. oil prices closed above $60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year, the first time since mid-2015, as the commodity ended 2017 with a 12 percent gain spurred by strong demand and declining global inventories
Oil prices rise as 2017 draws a closeXinhua
Chinese buying drives surge in US crude exportsNikkei Asian Review
As output falls to 9.75 mbpd, US WTI crude jumps back above $60 per barrelBusiness Standard
DTN The Progressive Farmer (blog) –Chron.com –Market Realist –Fiji Times
all 108 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.