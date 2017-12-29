US crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand – Reuters
Reuters
US crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand
Reuters
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – U.S. oil prices closed above $60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year, the first time since mid-2015, as the commodity ended 2017 with a 12 percent gain spurred by strong demand and declining global inventories …
