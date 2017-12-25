Okala: Ezenwa’ll man Eagles post well in Russia

By George Aluo

Former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala says Nigerians have nothing to worry about Super Eagles post at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Okala who spoke exclusively to Daily Sunsports yesterday at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba near Onitsha said he doesn’t understand why the nation’s soccer fans are having fears that Eagles would have goalkeeping problem at the Mundial.

He was equally quick to add that this is not a time to talk about Vincent Enyeama returning to the team.

In his words: “I don’t know why people are worried about our goalkeepers. I don’t think we have any problem in that department. I am convinced Ikechukwu Ezenwa will do well at the World Cup. We saw what he did when he got the opportunity against Cameroon. I have been following Ezenwa’s career. We have a good goalkeeper in him. Maybe we are not reckoning with him because he is home based. I also don’t think it would be good bringing Enyeama back. Those there now can get the job done in Russia.”

Okala stressed that with good planning, Eagles would come out of their group adding that the most important thing is to survive the group stage and take things up from there.

“I m not one of those tipping the team to reach the semi final or final. I think we can qualify from our group if we plan well. The NFF should ensure that there are no distractions ahead of the World Cup campaign. If we hit Russia with a team that is psychologically ready for the World Cup, then we can come out of our group and take it from there. By then, we would have seen other countries play, see their strength and know how to prosecute the games at the knockout stages.”

