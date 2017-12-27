…As Imo workers groan over non-payment of salary – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
…As Imo workers groan over non-payment of salary
Vanguard
OWERRI—IT was a bleak Christmas celebration for civil servants in Imo State, as the December salary promised by Governor Rochas Okorocha, failed. Some civil servants, who recounted their ordeal to Vanguard yesterday through the telephone, lamented …
Okorocha bows to pressure, restores original name of Owerri street named after Buhari
Imo govt. denies renaming street after President Buhari
Okorocha denies Changing Assumpta Avenue to Buhari Road, Issues threat
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!