Okorocha bows to pressure, restores original name of Owerri street named after Buhari

The Governor Rochas Okorocha-led Imo State Government has bowed to the pressure of the Catholic Church, restoring Assumpta Avenue street name. The news circulated yesterday that the Government had renamed some popular streets in Owerri, including the Assumpta Avenue to names such as Buhari Road, Sam Mbakwe and Azikiwe. The State’s Commissioner for Information, Prof. […]

Okorocha bows to pressure, restores original name of Owerri street named after Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

