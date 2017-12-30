The list was compiled in 2015, says Garba Shehu on dead board appointees – TheCable
The list was compiled in 2015, says Garba Shehu on dead board appointees
Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media, says there is nothing scandalous about the appointments made by his principal into boards of government agencies. He said this in reaction to the outcry over the inclusion of at least …
