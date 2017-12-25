Oliver Twist: Hungry 2 Year Old Has Genitals Burnt By Step Mum Moin Moin

Ayo and Khadijat Yahaya, are reported to have connived to burn the private parts of their 2-year-old son in Kuje, Abuja. They were apprehended by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related offences on Saturday Correspondents in THE PUNCH report that NAPTIP agents stated that the couple would spend…

The post Oliver Twist: Hungry 2 Year Old Has Genitals Burnt By Step Mum Moin Moin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

