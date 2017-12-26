 Olu Jacobs joins Instagram | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olu Jacobs joins Instagram

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has finally joined social media platform – Instagram.

His official handle is @_olujacobs and he has a little over 6000 followers as at the last check.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This is his first post on the page:

Hello social world… or is it Instagram world? @ajokesilva

A post shared by Olu Jacobs (@_olujacobs) on


His wife, fellow actor Joke Silva reposted and added the caption:

 

(Source: TNS)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.