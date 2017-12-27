Olu of Warri to FG: Channel more resources to N-Delta devt

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli, has called on the Federal Government to channel more resources towards the development of the Niger Delta region.

He lamented that oil exploration has negatively impacted on the communities in the region, calling on the Federal Government to pay equal attention to all geopolitical zones in terms of development and empowerment.

The Olu, who made the call while fielding questions from newsmen, attributed the incessant agitations and insecurity from different parts of the country to the lopsided nature of appointments and development contrary to the federal character commission.

The Warri monarch appealed to the Federal Government to reverse the trend for the good of all, stressing that the Itsekiri being a major minority ethnic group with enormous oil and gas resources, had contributed to the development of the country and as such, part of the resources should be used to develop the area.

On why he embarked on visits to different monarchs immediately he was installed two years ago, the Olu said it was to cement the bond of unity between the Itsekiri and other ethnic groups.

He affirmed that “the Itsekiris and Ijaws are one indivisible family”, urging them not allow anybody cause friction among them for selfish goals.

The royal father said since his assumption, a lot of reforms had taken place in terms of culture, norms and values and enjoined all Itsekiri sons and daughters to continue to work as a team to bring the needed change to the kingdom.

