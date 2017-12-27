Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, 5 others sent to prison over alleged murder

The Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, was on Wednesday remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged murder. He was arraigned in connection with violence which erupted shortly after he inaugurated his hotel located in Gbemisola area of the town on Friday. Suspected thugs vandalized the hotel over a statement made by Obasoyin […]

Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, 5 others sent to prison over alleged murder

