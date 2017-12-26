OMG – Man Caught Carrying A Dead Baby In A Nylon Bad Arrested

Ritual killings in Ember months is on the rise especially in Ogun State. The Eastern people are usually synonymous with ritual killing but it seems the West has taken over, owing to the fact that alot of people have been caught with human parts in Ogun, Ondo and Ibadan of lately.

This 42-year-old man has been arrested as a fellow passengers in a bus he boarded at Sapade garage in Remo axis of the state, on December 22, noticed and alerted the Police at Isara Division following the odour emanating from the bag which aroused their suspicion.

The State’s Police PRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the suspect’s arrest, said;

“Upon the information, the DPO of Isara, Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa in Kwara State heading to Lagos where he intended to bury the baby.”

The suspect whose response wasn’t satisfactory, was taken down to Isara Division for further investigation by the Police who are now working to decipher if the baby was killed for ritual purposes. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed iliyasu, has also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation.