 On the Senate President’s roundtable on drug abuse in Kano – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

On the Senate President’s roundtable on drug abuse in Kano – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

On the Senate President's roundtable on drug abuse in Kano
Vanguard
The hearing was a huge success. It came on the heels of the first state visit by General Muhammadu Buhari to Kano. As a follow up to the visit that was mainly to work to Governor Ganduje and his group's agenda in APC, the President was advised by a
Lawmaker hails BuhariThe Nation Newspaper
President Buhari'll complete uncompleted projects in second term – Senator Kabiru GayaTODAY.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.