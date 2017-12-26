Ondo APC not in crisis - Party leaders
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West geo-political zone on Tuesday implored politicians to strive to consolidate on the gains of democracy rather than engaging in acts inimical to its sustainability. In a statement in Akure, the leaders described the performance of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as impressive. “Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a […]
