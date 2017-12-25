 One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant – The Punch | Nigeria Today
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant – The Punch

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Punch
A child died and ten people were injured on Christmas Eve following an explosion at a restaurant in Ecuador's capital Quito, authorities said Monday. The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

