One Lagos Fiesta Day 3: Salawa Abeni, Sir Shina Peters, Paul Play Dairo Roll Back The Years – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
One Lagos Fiesta Day 3: Salawa Abeni, Sir Shina Peters, Paul Play Dairo Roll Back The Years
Nigerian Entertainment Today
As each day passes, Lagosians continue to show that the 2017 One Lagos Fiesta is worth their while as record crowds throng all the centres the eight-day fiesta is holding. From 5pm till midnight, thrillseekers find their ways to the five locations and …
Afropolitan Vibes: Danfo Drivers, Shina Peters roll back the years
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!