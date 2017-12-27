Oni blasts Fayose for asking Buhari to resign, speaks on Ekiti poll, APC primary

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has said the incumbent governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose was only engaging in comical relief by his call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the fuel scarcity being experienced across the nation. Oni, who described Fayose’s diatribe as a misdirected attack, added that: “Is like someone calling for […]

Oni blasts Fayose for asking Buhari to resign, speaks on Ekiti poll, APC primary

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

