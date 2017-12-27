 Oni blasts Fayose for asking Buhari to resign, speaks on Ekiti poll, APC primary | Nigeria Today
Oni blasts Fayose for asking Buhari to resign, speaks on Ekiti poll, APC primary

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has said the incumbent governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose was only engaging in comical relief by his call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the fuel scarcity being experienced across the nation. Oni, who described Fayose’s diatribe as a misdirected attack, added that: “Is like someone calling for […]

