Only 30% MDAs Have Functional Websites – FG

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The federal government has disclosed that less than 30% of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have functional websites and less than 25% have functional telephone numbers and e-mail addresses.

The acting director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) Dasuki Arabi made the disclosure yesterday.

He said the shortcomings have not only created a huge constraint to doing business in Nigeria, but it’s responsible for the country being ranked 169 out of the 190 economies in the World Bank Doing Business Rankings.

According to him, in line with global best practice, institutional websites provide the means through which relevant information for starting business process could be obtained.

He said, “The Federal Government has adopted and bought into the scorecard which would serve as peer review mechanism amongst the MDAs to boost compliance to Standards for government website and improve Operationalization of the Executive Order E001.”

Continuing, Arabi said “The Steering Committee for the scorecard with membership drawn from key government agencies, namely: Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Communication Technology, Federal Ministry of Justice, National Information Technology Development Agency.

Others are; SERVICOM, Nigeria Internet Registration Agency, Galaxy Backbone and Bureau of Public Service Reforms identified 70 MDAs to participate in the pilot deployment of the scorecard which the Secretary to the Government of the Federation approved vide Circular Ref. SGF/OP/S.3/XII/64.” he added.

According to the BPSR boss, by next month, the preliminary activities towards the deployment of the scorecard for the pilot MDAs which are categorized into three groups namely: the Core Ministries, focal MDAs identified by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and MDAs with huge customer interface would commence.

He said a jury comprising of government agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Private Sector and Civil Society Organisation (CSO) will carry out scoring and assessment of the participating MDAs bi-annually i.e. mid-year (April/May) and end of the year (October/November).

“The members of the Jury are: Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Federal Civil Service Commission, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Federal Ministry of Communication Technology, Galaxy Backbone Plc, National Information Technology Development Agency, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Right to Know (R2K) Nigeria, Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group, Nigeria Computer Society, AFRICTA, Flutterwave and Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

“At the end of the main event, the best ranked MDA would be presented a plaque of recognition and/or other incentives such as a week training program for MDA’s website administrator, sponsored website hosting for the MDAs etc,” he noted.