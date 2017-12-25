Onyekuru dreams 2018 World Cup despite season terminating injury

As far as Anderlecht striker, Henry Onyekuru is concerned, he still has a chance of making Nigeria’s World Cup roster despite suffering a serious injury against Eupen in the Belgian First Division A at the weekend.

The Nigeria international will undergo knee surgery after suffering a ligament injury and speculation is rife that he would be out of action for the rest of this season, but Onyekuru is having none of it.

The Everton loanee took to the social networks to provide a very positive update about his injury.Onyekuru stated: “What a great year it has been for me, thank you to everyone that has supported me, especially the Almighty God.

“I hope to return back to fitness soon and will be back fitter & stronger in the New Year.”Onyekuru has won two caps for the Super Eagles since making his maiden appearance against Togo in June.

Of all the players in Nigeria’s pool for the World Cup, only Hapoel Beer Sheva’s Anthony Nwakaeme (11) has scored more goals than Onyekuru (10) in the current season, and the Belgian League has a higher club coefficient than Israel.

