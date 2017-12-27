 Confirmed: Onyekuru to miss Russia 2018 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Confirmed: Onyekuru to miss Russia 2018 – Vanguard

Vanguard

Confirmed: Onyekuru to miss Russia 2018
It has been confirmed that up and coming Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru faces up to six months on the sidelines with a knee injury, that could rule him out the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Onyekuru. The 20-year-old signed for Everton in the summer
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News.

