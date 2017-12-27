Confirmed: Onyekuru to miss Russia 2018 – Vanguard
Vanguard
Confirmed: Onyekuru to miss Russia 2018
Vanguard
It has been confirmed that up and coming Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru faces up to six months on the sidelines with a knee injury, that could rule him out the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Onyekuru. The 20-year-old signed for Everton in the summer …
