Onyekuru: Time With Family Will Speed Up My Recovery From Knee Injury – Complete Sports Nigeria

Onyekuru: Time With Family Will Speed Up My Recovery From Knee Injury
Anderlecht forward Henry Onyekuru is confident the time he will spend with his family in Nigeria while on break will help speed up his recovery froma serious injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Onyekuru tore his knee ligaments while in action …
