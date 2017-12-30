 Onyekuru: Time With Family Will Speed Up My Recovery From Knee Injury – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Onyekuru: Time With Family Will Speed Up My Recovery From Knee Injury – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Onyekuru: Time With Family Will Speed Up My Recovery From Knee Injury
Complete Sports Nigeria
Anderlecht forward Henry Onyekuru is confident the time he will spend with his family in Nigeria while on break will help speed up his recovery froma serious injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Onyekuru tore his knee ligaments while in action
Onyekuru hopes time spent with family will speed up his recoveryRipples Nigeria
I won't need surgery – Henry OnyekuruTODAY.NG
Injured Super Eagles striker to avoid surgery – FCNaijaFcnaija (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.