Opposition parties planning to destroy ballot materials — Ikpokpo

…Says there’s no alternative to PDP

PDP chairmanship candidate in Isoko South, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, has raised the alarm over alleged plots by opposition political parties to destroy electoral materials during the council poll.

Speaking to Vanguard in the course of his ward to ward campaign in the council area during which PDP flags were presented to the councillorship candidates, lkpokpo said those planning to destroy electoral materials were doing so because it had become very clear to them that they cannot win the election.

“We have decided to go to the market women, the men, youths and traditional rulers in every community in Isoko South. While we are doing this, the opposition are sitting at home and they think they can win election, it is not possible.

“Every community in Isoko south should allow materials to go to the polling units because PDP is ready to vote”, Ikpokpo, who is the immediate past Chairman of Isoko South, immediate past Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State chapter, said.

Reiterating that his commitment to good governance in his first term had brought him “thus far” he assured the people of Isoko South of a renewed vigor to attract greater development to the council area.

He paid tribute to critical stakeholders including political office holders, the traditional institution and various leaders who he said helped him in his first term.

On his part, the PDP Chairman, Isoko South, Mr. Raphael Odereaowo said the door-to-door, ward-to-ward campaigns across the locality was a tradition adopted by the party to sell its manifesto and solicit votes, emphasizing that victory was sure for PDP.

