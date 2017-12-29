 Organized Labour harps on training to checkmate payroll fraud | Nigeria Today
Organized Labour harps on training to checkmate payroll fraud

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Organized Labour in Bayelsa State have identified regular training of public servants as a means to checkmate payroll fraud in the system. Chairman of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Tari Daunana, and his counterpart Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade John Bipre Ndiomu made the suggestion in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa. The TUC Chairman […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

