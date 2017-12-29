Organized Labour harps on training to checkmate payroll fraud

Organized Labour in Bayelsa State have identified regular training of public servants as a means to checkmate payroll fraud in the system. Chairman of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Tari Daunana, and his counterpart Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade John Bipre Ndiomu made the suggestion in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa. The TUC Chairman […]

