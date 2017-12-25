Osinbajo dispenses petrol in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Lagos for Christmas made surprise visits to two petrol stations at the Lekki-Ajah Expressway on Sunday.

He even helped out to dispense petrol to some motorists.

Accompanied by minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, he discussed with the owners of the stations and consoled some Nigerians on the queue, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

First, he stopped at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged with citizens on the queues and staff of the station.

He went pump by pump to get insight on people’s experience, especially the wait time.

Thereafter he made a similar stop at Heyden Petroleum by VGC.

He was able to lift the spirit of people who have already been stressed, waiting for hours to buy petrol.

And there were selfie moments by children and some of the Nigerians waiting to buy fuel.

The post Osinbajo dispenses petrol in Lagos appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

