Osinbajo hold meeting with major oil marketers

The Vice President, Professor Yemi met with some major oil marketers today in Lagos.

Osinbajo after the meeting with the major oil marketerssaid within the next few days, fuel queues to be eliminated and the he will continue to engage the marketers so this sad episode is not repeated.

The post Osinbajo hold meeting with major oil marketers appeared first on Vanguard News.

