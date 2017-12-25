Osinbajo visits filling stations in Lagos [PHOTOS]

As fuel scarcity continues to bite Nigerians hard, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last night, made a surprise visit to some filling stations on the Island in Lagos. The Vice President visited Pandora filling station at Elegushi and Heyden Petroleum by Victoria Garden City, VGC. Osinbajo’s first stop was at Oando Petrol Station where he engaged […]

Osinbajo visits filling stations in Lagos [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

