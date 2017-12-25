Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola – The Punch



The Punch Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola

The Punch

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings including the two tranches of the Paris Club loan refund between July 2015 and November 2017. According to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

