Osun State Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, reveals Why Nigeria is doomed, it can’t develop

The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has has given reasons Nigeria is doomed and cannot develop now. At a Press Statement Aregbesola said: the country was far from development because its economy was built on a very weak production arrangement. According to the governor, this had made Nigerians to become lazy, especially after the […]

The post Osun State Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, reveals Why Nigeria is doomed, it can’t develop appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

