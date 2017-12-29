Osun Tertiary Institutions Embark On Industrial Action over 27 Months Salary

Rauf Aregbesola, the Governor of Osun State is having a rough time as another set of Workers, Lecturers embarks on indefinite strike days after state workers embarked on a strike to protest over modulated salary owned by the state Governor. The lecturers said 21-days ultimatum was given to the governor and no action was taken which prompted them to go on indefinite strike.

The strike will start on the 15th of January 2018. The group under Council of Academic Staff Unions of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institution, CASUOSTI announced that no going back on their strike.

According to them, they have been patient enough to be owned 27 Months salary by the State Governor.

“Our leaders are in support of this and we will not receive part payment. We will receive our full salary before we can go back to work. Enough is Enough,” said one of the lecturers who want to be anonymous.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

