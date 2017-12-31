Osun workers call-off 3-day old strike

Joint Labour Unions in Osun on Saturday called off their three-day-old strike embarked upon on Wednesday after meeting with the State Government officials. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour unions, led by the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Jacob Adekomi, agreed to call off the strike after the […]

