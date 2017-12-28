Otiko presents GHS27, 800 to support trafficked children – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Otiko presents GHS27, 800 to support trafficked children
Myjoyonline.com
As part of efforts to ensure maximum protection, care and proper rehabilitation of rescued victims of trafficking in Ghana, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba has presented an amount of GHS27, 800.00 to children …
Gender Ministry supports trafficked children shelters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!