Over N260 Million Donated at Dogara’s Biography Launch in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara yesterday raised about N265 million from the launch of his biography, titled: “A Reed Made Flint” authored by renowned and respected journalist, Chief Dele Momodu.

The book presentation which formed part of events marking his 50th birthday celebration held at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Dignitaries who graced the event include, president of the senate, Dr Olubukola Saraki who was also chairman of the event, Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abudullahi Abubakar and representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as well as the representative of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and Aso Rock Villa chaplain, Seyi Malomo.

Others were chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Capt Hosa Okunbor, Sir Emeka Offor and former Speakers of the House, Hon. Patricia Etteh and Dimeji Bankole.

Dangote led launchers by purchasing 100 copies of the book for N100 million, Okunbor on behalf of his colleagues in the business community donated the sum of N50 million for the book while Offor, who was represented by Hon. Austin Chukwukere, donated N20 million.

On his part, Tambuwal on behalf of himself and governors of Zamfara, Kebbi and Borno states launched the book with N10 million each while Bauchi State governor pledged the sum of N10 million even as the Edo State government pledged N20 million.

Also, the Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on behalf of his colleagues, announced that the lawmakers will purchase 359 copies of the book at N50,000 totalling, N17,950,000 just as his Senate counterpart, Sen, Ahmed Lawan said that 109 copies will be purchased by senators at N60,000 totalling, N6,540, 000.

The Speaker, however, assured that the money realised would be donated to IDPs and other less-privileged persons.

Earlier, Dogara made food and cash donations to 19 orphanages across the capital city and announced that the proceeds from the book launch will be given to the less privileged in the society.

Also, a charity football match, towards the funding of interventions targeted at the less privileged, especially, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was held last week.

Speaking during the unveiling of the book, Saraki who said Dogara’s biography written by Dele Momodu is a must read for aspiring leaders, described Dogara as a reliable and principled politician, and expressed hope that youths would be inspired by his story.

President Buhari in his speech described the celebrant as a true embodiment of the change ideology and commended him for playing an integral role in keeping the relationship between the Executive and National Assembly cordial.

“Since we began the journey of change in 2015, not only has Dogara been a worthy colleague, he has made himself a contributor to national stability “, Buhari said.

Dogara was born to Yakubu Ganawuri and Saratu Yakubu on 26 December 1967. He began his education in 1976 at Gwarangah Primary School in the then Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State. Upon graduation in 1982, he proceeded to the Bauchi Teachers’ College for his secondary education, and obtained a Grade II Teachers’ Certificate in 1987. In 1988, he went on to the University of Jos, Plateau State, from where he obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB Hons.) degree in 1992.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2007.

