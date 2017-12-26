Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users

A Nigerian Twitter user by the name Pablo Ayodeji (@PabloAyodeji) has owned up to swindling scores of unsuspecting users on the micro blogging platform, barely a few hours after his infamous vocation was brought to light in ignominy.

His admittance comes on the back of an outrage on social media that beams the spotlight on how unscrupulous elements have been taking advantage of people’s generosity to perpetrate Machiavellian skullduggery.

Biography of Pablo Adedeji “His Journey From #keepthechangebae” Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji is a Nigerian famous tweep known by the name Pablo Ayodeji(@Pabloayodeji). He is from Ibadan and an undergraduate of University of Ibadan. Issa Thread pic.twitter.com/IqPW1zxq9r — Iyá Làjé Of Lagos (@newscantell) December 25, 2017

Trouble started on Monday morning after a Twitter user @nuellaa_ag tweeted that ‘she’ had recently lost her job and sought for financial help.

Guys do you remember Pablo Ayodeji? The guy that made #5KBae to trend is back again in a messy scam allegation. Apparently the guy is dirty. Match the bank account number in both pictures. If u need money why not beg through ur real twitter account instead of via a dummy account? pic.twitter.com/ABTTUhzVgM — Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) December 25, 2017

Minutes after tweeting, the appeal got the necessary attention as it garnered numerous retweets, prompting many users to request for the bank account ‘she’ provided in order to transfer what they can afford.

Suddenly, a very curious user observed that something was not right and quickly raised the alarm.

It turned out that the handle has had a pattern of requesting for financial support using different screen names online and a history of pleading for money using different stories.

To further buttress these claims, the Wema Bank account information provided by @nuellaa_ag actually matched the name of ‘Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji’, @PabloAyodeji.

This is not the first time that Pablo will be on the news as he had once provided the account details when he had a spat with a lady after a date went all wrong in March 2017.

I would like to offer my sincere apologies to Oldapo and his sister Adeola for dragging them into this mess . They legit had no idea and they shouldn’t be blamed in anyway . I take full responsibility for everything — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) December 25, 2017

So I take responsibility for scamming people on the TL. Nothing I say will justify what i did . But mans was really broke and that seemed like my last resort . I’ll still be dealt with so this is not a get out jail card — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) December 25, 2017

After initially denying being a con artist, Pablo subsequently admitted to being one following the outrage that was meted out on him on social media, coupled with threats of both physical and legal backlash against him.

“So I take responsibility for scamming people on the TL. Nothing I say will justify what i did. But mans was really broke and that seemed like my last resort. I’ll still be dealt with so this is not a get out jail card,” he tweeted.

Despite his apology, some Twitter users still vented their anger on him.

See tweets below:

Your MCM said he is An Upcoming Billionaire But According to reports going round, your MCM is a Scammer (419) Your MCM is Pablo, you can call him Upcoming Billionaire 419 pic.twitter.com/poxxuSpfj4 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) December 25, 2017

#MerryChristmasEveryone except Pablo Ayodeji.

Don’t spoil the name “Ayo” for other people that bear that same name. Man needs good reputation. — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) December 25, 2017

At this rate.. Pablo can still lead you to the physical arrest of himself… The idiot can do anytin for money https://t.co/TWB2UYM81A — BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM (@BOOOMBGUY) December 25, 2017

Pablo is nobody’s MCW abeg. The only girl that ever agreed to go on a date with him refunded his money plus extra change on top for him https://t.co/BUuH1R8mPh — Gogo (@BROWNIE__XX) December 25, 2017

Going through that Pablo’s TL this evening, I now fully believe that voodoo is real, village people are real and they can turn someone’s head upside down. May God have mercy on us all — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) December 25, 2017

Pablo Ayodeji again, his guy has never trended for something good. — Miss hyper (@victorfreze) December 25, 2017

Thinking of erecting a statue for Pablo Ayodeji. pic.twitter.com/0F84Y3vgJ6 — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) December 25, 2017

Pablo! come and call your Wema Bank account number for me. pic.twitter.com/Ij2YmEMyuu — Ikpa (@EYEN_INO) December 25, 2017

If you wanna call Pablo ayodeji to ask any questions. These are his numbers 09095986947 and 09035242853 — My Hoe Story (@MyHoeStory) December 25, 2017

The post Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

